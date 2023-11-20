Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.89. Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 667,915 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $984 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

