Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $5.94

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.78. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 410,056 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 12.0 %

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The firm has a market cap of $778.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

