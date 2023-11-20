SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Reaches $153.75 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $368.98 million and approximately $153.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.82 or 1.00009317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,997,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,241,997,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29699029 USD and is up 16.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $155,940,946.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

