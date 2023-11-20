PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $24.57

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $25.85. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 1,508,490 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $360,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

