Veritaseum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,413.64 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $26.26 or 0.00070309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $56.44 million and $9,413.64 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

