CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $317,292.95

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $317,292.95 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,356.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00188068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00609986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00438441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00128568 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

