Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $97.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,848. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

