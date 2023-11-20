King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Ecolab worth $87,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.73. 52,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,077. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

