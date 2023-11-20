Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on December 8th

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. Exchange Bank has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $126.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

