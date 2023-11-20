Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on December 8th

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EXSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. Exchange Bank has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $126.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
