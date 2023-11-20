382,551 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. CECO Environmental accounts for approximately 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 1.11% of CECO Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on CECO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

