IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.31. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

