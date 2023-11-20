Bessemer Group Inc. Has $214.68 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $214,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $336.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.88 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $358.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.