Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 9,625 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,832 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Expedia Group worth $152,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $134.79. 649,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $137.50.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $10,140,125. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

