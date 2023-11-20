Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,308 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $180,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.05. 599,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,491. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

