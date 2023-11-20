SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $170,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,330,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,051,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 229,694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $55.62. 25,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,566. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

