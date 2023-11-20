Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Vulcan Materials worth $277,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.00. 74,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,322. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

