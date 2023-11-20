Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 489,424 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489,424 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $338,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,569. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

