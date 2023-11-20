Bessemer Group Inc. Has $919.75 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,723,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,605 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Oracle worth $919,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,975. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.