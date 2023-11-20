Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

