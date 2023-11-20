Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $274,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $79.34. 325,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,146. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $79.36.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.