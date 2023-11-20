Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $753,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.74. 220,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,877. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $190.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

