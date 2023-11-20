Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

