Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Purchases 8,850 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 8,850 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.85 per share, with a total value of C$211,069.85.
Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$23.59. 79,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$19.55 and a 1 year high of C$26.90.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of C$133.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.929666 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.73.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
