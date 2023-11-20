Ewa LLC Acquires New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Ewa LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 537.7% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,593,000 after buying an additional 46,855,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 186.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535,929 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 24,233,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304,108 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,323,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

