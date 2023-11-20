Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.43.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $624.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.67. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $361.34 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

