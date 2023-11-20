Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

