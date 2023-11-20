Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global accounts for about 3.1% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of NV5 Global worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 23.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.37. 3,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $151.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.