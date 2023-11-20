Prudent Man Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE SUI traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 140,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

