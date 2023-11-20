Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 810,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,120. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

