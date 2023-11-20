Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $328,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 631,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 235.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.94. 184,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,288. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.