ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for 1.3% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 178,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

