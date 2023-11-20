Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $27.28 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 6.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Global Payments worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.66. 184,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

