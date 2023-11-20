Rose Park Advisors LLC Sells 47,214 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Rose Park Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,214 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 100.0% of Rose Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rose Park Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Coupang worth $101,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Coupang Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. 1,536,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.38. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

