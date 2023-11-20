Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 884 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 392,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Walmart by 20.5% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.
Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
