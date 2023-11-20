Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 884 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 392,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Walmart by 20.5% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

