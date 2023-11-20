Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.24. 26,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

