Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 6,340 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE T traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,519,234. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

