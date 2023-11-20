Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

GOOG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,851,057. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.