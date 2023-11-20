Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,333,152. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

