Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 6,640 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $333,383,000 after buying an additional 653,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NOV Stock Up 0.4 %

NOV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.53. 645,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.