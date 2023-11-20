Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Boosted by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

TFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,621,780. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.