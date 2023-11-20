Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $6.49 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $84.58. 221,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

