Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $27,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. 1,176,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,529. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

