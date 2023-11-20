Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 539,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

