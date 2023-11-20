Ewa LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ewa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $139.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,889 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

