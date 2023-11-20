Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $225.61 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

