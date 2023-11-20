IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 938.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.15. 809,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.27. The company has a market cap of $332.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

