Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $5,057,582 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $706.61. 109,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.