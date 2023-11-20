JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $255.31 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $255.31 million and approximately $53.40 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,876 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

