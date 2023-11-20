DEI Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, DEI has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $58.58 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00188031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

