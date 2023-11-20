Rocket Pool ETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.23 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,234.57 or 0.05962837 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $60,333.38 and approximately $4.23 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 537,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 27 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 537,394.25921386 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,185.90630945 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $27,462,905.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

